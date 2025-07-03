Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Stratos Solutions Inc., an employee-owned professional technical services company supporting the U.S. intelligence community, will invest $1.58 million to expand its headquarters operations into a newly-acquired 5,000-square-foot space at 14840 Conference Center Drive, Chantilly. The project will create 28 jobs.

"Stratos Solutions Inc. is proud to deepen our roots in Fairfax County, where we founded our headquarters and have maintained our headquarters for over 20 years," said Kevin Pratt, Chief Executive Officer of Stratos Solutions Inc. "This expansion reflects both our continued growth and our enduring commitment to supporting the missions of the U.S. intelligence community. We are excited to invest in our future here-adding new jobs, expanding our footprint and continuing to deliver the highest caliber of technical and advisory services alongside our trusted partners in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Fairfax County since its founding, Stratos Solutions specializes in delivering agile, mission-focused solutions across concept development, program planning and system delivery. With a team of seasoned professionals - 80% of whom possess field operations and mission experience - the company supports critical national security objectives.

"We are excited that Stratos Solutions, Inc. is expanding their corporate headquarters and thank them for decades of commitment to our community," said Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "Stratos Solutions' groundbreaking work exemplifies the mission-driven excellence that defines the Fairfax County community and inspires economic growth in our region."

Stratos Solutions continues to drive mission success and client value through innovation, global collaboration, and a people-first culture. It has grown to an industry leader with 80 employees and a 15-year retention rate of 96%.

"It is an honor to celebrate the success of Stratos Solutions Inc. as they expand their headquarters here in Fairfax County," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "The company's long-standing presence and continued investment in our community is a powerful testament to the value of growing in a place that champions innovation, purpose and performance."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to secure the project for Fairfax County and Virginia. VEDP will support Stratos Solutions Inc.'s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

"Stratos Solutions Inc.'s expansion in Fairfax County reflects the strength of Virginia's national security and intelligence ecosystem," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "With a commitment to excellence and a legacy of service to the U.S. intelligence community, Stratos is exactly the type of company we want growing here in the Commonwealth. I applaud their decision to invest in new space, create high-quality jobs and continue advancing critical missions from right here in Virginia."

About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Seoul. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.



