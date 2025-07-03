Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expected release of the S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Technical Report with economic analysis ("S-K 1300 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow", "IACF" or "Report") for the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill") in South Dakota on Monday, July 7, 2025 after market close. A webcast conference call will be held the morning of Tuesday, July 8, 2025 by the Company's management to review the Report.

Webcast Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 11am Eastern / 9am Mountain / 8am Pacific

Webcast: Click here

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274

International Toll: +1-647-484-8814

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is building on the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project and outlining a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project located on private land in South Dakota.

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

