Dr. Adam Rogers appointed chair as company advances toward key milestones following positive topline chronic cohort results of Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF), a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurological conditions, today announced changes to its board of directors to support the next phase of growth and further align corporate strategy with the priorities of its shareholders and the SCI community.

Glenn Ives has resigned from NervGen's Board of Directors. The Board and management thank Glenn for his invaluable contributions and leadership over the past four years. "It has been a privilege to serve as a director and chair during such a pivotal period for NervGen," said Mr. Ives. "With positive topline data from our CONNECT SCI Study now in hand, and the complete dataset expected soon, I am confident that NervGen is on a strong path forward to fulfilling its mission of transforming the lives of individuals living with SCI."

The Board of Directors unanimously appointed Dr. Adam Rogers, a current director and representative of NervGen's largest shareholder, as the new chair. "NervGen is at a pivotal juncture, with positive topline data from our CONNECT SCI Study reinforcing the potential of NVG-291 as both a first-in-class and best-in-class neuroreparative therapy," said Dr. Rogers. "We are actively analyzing and preparing the complete dataset from the chronic cohort, and we're excited to build on NervGen's regulatory and corporate initiatives."

Dr. Rogers is a board-certified physician, biotech entrepreneur, and CEO with extensive experience in clinical and regulatory development. He currently serves as Managing Director of PFP Biosciences, an investment firm focused on breakthrough life sciences technologies, and has been a director at NervGen since 2022. He also served as NervGen's interim president from September 2022 to April 2023. Previously, Dr. Rogers co-founded and served as CEO of Hemera Biosciences, leading the development of HMR59 (now JNJ-1887), an intraocular gene therapy currently in clinical trials for advanced dry age-related macular degeneration. Dr. Rogers holds an M.D. and B.A. from Emory University.

About NVG-291

NervGen holds exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, a first-in-class therapeutic peptide targeting nervous system repair. NVG-291's technology is licensed from Case Western Reserve University and is based on academic studies that demonstrated the preclinical efficacy of NVG-291-R, the rodent prototype of NVG-291, in animal models of spinal cord injury. These studies implicated several potential molecular and cellular mechanisms by which NVG-291-R promotes neurorepair and functional improvement in both central and peripheral nervous system injury models. The implicated mechanisms include the promotion of neuronal sprouting, or plasticity, remyelination, and promotion of a non-inflammatory phenotype in the microglial cells. NervGen has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Designation from the EMA for NVG-291 in individuals with spinal cord injury.

About NervGen

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments to promote nervous system repair in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. The company is testing the clinical efficacy of its lead candidate, NVG-291, in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study clinical trial in spinal cord injury. Topline data from the chronic cohort (1-10 years post-injury) of this trial showed that NVG-291 met its primary endpoint and demonstrated strong trends in a secondary endpoint assessing hand function. Complete analysis of the chronic cohort is ongoing. Enrollment in the subacute cohort (20-90 days post-injury) of the trial continues, and more information about participation in the subacute study is available at www.connectscistudy.com. In addition, the company has initiated preclinical test of concept evaluation of its pipeline candidate, NVG-300, in models of ischemic stroke and spinal cord injury. For more information about NervGen, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn for the latest news on the company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to, the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, and the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "trend", "indication", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "likely" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the expected contributions from our Board Chair; the objectives, planned clinical endpoints, timing, expected rate of enrollment, and timing of data readout and study design of our Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NVG-291 in individuals with spinal cord injury; the future development plans and benefits of NVG-291; the development plans and prospective target indications for NVG-300; and the creation of neuroreparative therapeutics to promote nervous system repair in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. In making forward-looking statements, we have relied on various assumptions, including, but not limited to: our ability to obtain future funding on favourable terms or at all; the accuracy of our financial projections; obtaining positive results in our clinical and other trials; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to arrange for the manufacturing of our product candidates and technologies; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's most recently filed prospectus supplement, short form base shelf prospectus, annual information form, financial statements and management discussion and analysis all of which can be found on NervGen's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All clinical development plans are subject to additional funding.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

