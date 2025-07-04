Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Free Battery Metal Limited (CSE: FREE) (Formerly, Titus Energy Corp.) (the "Company" or "Free Battery"), announces that it has entered into an arm's length share exchange agreement, dated July 2, 2025, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire (the "Acquisition") 15442568 B.C. Ltd., the owner of the Lac Binette property (the "Property"), located in Quebec's Upper Laurentians, situated just 1.2 km west of the Mitchinamecus Reservoir, in exchange for 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.38 per share. The Property represents a prospective critical metals target within a pair of contiguous mineral claims totaling 117.6 square hectares.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. A finder's fee of 100,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.38 per share will be issued to certain finders upon completion of the Acquisition. All shares issued in connection with the Acquisition will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

About Free Battery Metal Limited

Free Battery Metal Limited is a publicly traded company exploring for Lithium. Free Battery is committed to responsible mining practices and is actively exploring the Mound Lake Property in northwestern Ontario. The property comprises 243, single-cell unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 4,860 hectares. Historically, there has been little or no mineral exploration on or near the Mound Lake Property. The Company sees lithium and other rare metals as critical commodities in supporting the global move towards green technologies including the transition to electric vehicles. For more information, visit www.freebatterymetal.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian ("forward-looking statements"). All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Acquisition and the completion thereof and payment of the finder's fee.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the Acquisition, and timing and effect thereof. The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: the failure of the Company to comply with applicable regulatory requirements in a highly regulated industry; unexpected changes in governmental policies and regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to continue to meet the listing requirements of the CSE; the impact of increasing competition; any lack of merger and acquisition opportunities; adverse market conditions; reliance on key personnel; and risk that the Company will not complete the Acquisition; Please see the other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings filed with the Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under Free Battery's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward looking information is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257792

SOURCE: Free Battery Metal Limited