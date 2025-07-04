XL Ventures Pte Ltd: XL Ventures Secures In-Principle Approval for Capital Markets Services License

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XL Ventures Pte Ltd, a Singapore-headquartered climate tech focused company, has received In-Principle Approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to perform licensed Venture Capital Fund Manager (VCFM) activities.

Founded by Amit Sharma and Saroj Mishra, XL Ventures aims to invest in and promote tech startups that use data, sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize energy consumption in commercial buildings and power infrastructure - sectors with significant potential for decarbonization.

"All climate technologies required to save the planet already exist; the missing piece is rapid global scaling," said Sharma and Mishra. "While breakthrough innovations like fusion and new materials will be critical in the long term, we believe software and AI offer immediate and scalable tools to optimize complex, energy-intensive systems that currently run in silos with excessive safety margins."

They added that XL Ventures is particularly focused on technologies that are ready for deployment and can deliver measurable impact at scale.

"Corporates want to improve the bottom line and returns." the founders noted. "Technologies that solve real business problems from day one will see strong adoption. When they also deliver climate benefits, it's a win-win. Energy efficiency and consumption optimization are cross-sector needs where immediate impact is possible - commercially and environmentally."

XL Ventures plans to partner closely with a select number of early-stage companies, providing hands-on support to help them establish operations and scale in Asia. The firm will also foster partnerships with large local conglomerates to enable market access and distribution.

"We see significant opportunities for European tech startups in the efficiency and smart-tech space. They fit well with the government and private sector agenda in Singapore, India and other Asian economies. We are currently helping several UK based startups to get traction in these markets. While the US was the obvious scaling market for them in the past, the focus has now firmly shifted to Asia and to some extent the large GCC economies who have similar agenda," they said.

Amit Sharma, based in Singapore, previously served as Global Head of Business Development (Digital) for Tech Mahindra, the IT services arm of Mahindra Group. Saroj Mishra, based in London, co-founded Tazapay, a series A cross-border B2B payments company funded by Peak XV, RTP Global, Paypal and others, and Bayfront Capital Advisors, a Singapore based corporate finance advisory practice.

