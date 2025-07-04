Anzeige
ISS World Services A/S: ISS wins large contract with public healthcare institution in Austria

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has entered a new partnership with a major public healthcare institution in Austria. The contract has an annual value of approximately DKK 200 million.

Copenhagen , July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will deliver services across two sites, covering cleaning, logistics, and patient support. The contract will be effective from 1 February 2026.

Erich Steinreiber, CEO of ISS Austria, says:

"We are thrilled to enter this new partnership - the largest contract in our 70-year history in ISS Austria. We are strongly committed to working closely with our new customer to ensure flawless hygiene compliance and to optimise cleaning processes for cost-efficiency. First and foremost, our aim is to support a positive patient experience by providing clean and welcoming environments."


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2024, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 83.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com



