





INVEST FAIR Malaysia 2025



PitchLah! Competition winner

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - INVEST FAIR Malaysia 2025, the country's largest retail investment event, returned to Kuala Lumpur with its biggest edition to date. Held over the weekend of 21-22 June 2025 at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, the event was organised by ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia's leading independent platform for investor relations, market analytics, and financial education. The two-day fair brought together over 70 speakers, 30 exhibitors, and welcomed over 13,000 participants, a 30% increase from last year's attendance of 10,000.Officiated by Dato' Fad'l Mohamed, CEO of Bursa Malaysia, the event highlighted the evolving needs and aspirations of Malaysia's investor base. This year's fair, themed "Money. Finance. Technology.", reflected the evolving investment landscape shaped by digitalisation, diversified asset classes, and changing investor behaviour.AlphaInvest Holdings CEO and Director, Mr Christopher Lee, said, "Technology has not just reshaped how we invest, it has redefined who gets to participate. Data is more accessible, and financial knowledge is no longer exclusive. Today's investors are younger, more digitally savvy, and more connected than ever before. But access alone is not enough.What truly empowers investors is education. That's why AlphaInvest continues to champion platforms and tools that support investor education, market clarity, and community engagement, all with the purpose of empowering individuals to invest with purpose and confidence."Participants at the fair demonstrated increased interest in multi-asset strategies and risk management approaches, moving beyond equity-centric investing. Over 70 curated sessions were delivered in English, Malay, and Chinese, addressing macroeconomic outlooks, technical trading techniques, digital assets, REITs, and AI-driven investment strategies.Sessions such as "Boom, Bust or Bounce: Navigating Malaysia's Market Outlook for the Second Half of 2025" and "Are REITs Still a Smart Investment in 2025?", featuring industry leaders like Valerie Ong (KIP REIT) and Zul-hilmy (JLG REIT Managers), drew full audiences and strong engagement.The exhibitor landscape also reflected broader market shifts. In addition to traditional financial institutions, the event saw increased presence from digital-first platforms such as Moomoo, FSMOne, and Webull, all demonstrating features prioritising transparency, user control, and advanced analytics.A major crowd-puller was PitchLah!, a live pitching competition presented by Bursa Malaysia. Participants delivered investment ideas on Malaysian small- and mid-cap stocks to a panel of expert judges.With increasing investor appetite for reliable market insights, digital tools, and cross-border exposure, INVEST FAIR Malaysia 2025 captured both the momentum and maturing expectations of retail investors in the region. It also reaffirmed AlphaInvest's role in empowering investors through platforms that prioritise transparency, multi-language access, and user-centric tools.About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. ( www.alphainvestholdings.com )A leading regional financial services, media and technology company, AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd ("AlphaInvest" or "the Group") was founded in 1999 to empower investors by providing them with trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making. Its core areas of business span investor relations, market data tools and investor education.AlphaInvest Group operates the largest investor relations network in the region, with a customer base of about 700 public listed companies and a reach of over 300,000 people across its platforms. The Group has over 120 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia).The Group has made several strategic investments:- in investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd ( www.waterbrooks.com.sg ).- in Singapore's leading social media platform for investors, InvestingNote ( www.investingnote.com ).InvestingNote is the largest and most active social platform for investments in Singapore and Malaysia. It is a community-driven platform designed specifically to help investors and traders to share ideas on stocks, news and insights through social networking and a variety of useful investment tools.ShareInvestor ( www.shareinvestor.com ). provides online market data tools for multiple markets across its ShareInvestor Station, ShareInvestor WebPro and ShareInvestor Mobile range of products.AlphaInvest's digital publications include:- Investor-One ( www.investor-one.com ), a website on investor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics;- Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.AlphaInvest organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events INVEST FAIR ( https://investfair.com.my/ ). in Malaysia and Singapore draws thousands of participants. Media Contact:Mr Darren ChongHead of Investor PlatformsShareInvestor / Investing NoteEmail: darren.chong@shareinvestor.comMobile/WhatsApp: (+60) 014-944-1639Source: AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd