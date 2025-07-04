Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Reinet Annual Report 2025 available on reinet.com



04-Jul-2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the annual report (which includes the consolidated annual financial statements, the 'Annual Report') for the year ended 31 March 2025 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html and at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2025/JSE/ISSE/RNIE/ARMar25.pdf .

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by contacting info@reinet.com.

The Annual Report reflects the information which was released in the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2025, which was issued on 27 May 2025.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com