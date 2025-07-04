Envision recently completed a large-scale, CSA C800 witnessed burn test of its 5?MWh energy storage system, demonstrating robust thermal containment and adding to industry-wide safety efforts. From ESS News China's Envision Energy has successfully concluded a full-scale burn test of its smart-trading ESS system under the rigorous CSA?C800 protocol. Conducted under the supervision of the Canadian Standards Association (CSA), North American fire protection engineers (FPE), its strategic client, and CSA's on-site observers, this trial mimicked a real-world station scenario - with four 5?MWh cabinets ...

