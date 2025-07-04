British Solar Renewables reached financial close on 12-project solar portfolio with three co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) assets. The GBP 345 million financial package covers 536 MW of PV capacity and 146 MWh of BESS. British Solar Renewables has secured GBP 345 million ($471 million) of financing for 12 solar projects, and three co-located battery assets. A company spokesperson told pv magazine the portfolio comprises 536 MW PV capacity across 12 sites and a total storage capacity of 73 MW/146 MWh from the three co-located BESS assets. Securing financial close represents one of ...

