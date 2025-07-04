AM Best has maintained its negative outlook on France's non-life insurance segment.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: France Non-Life Insurance", AM Best states that non-life insurance growth prospects are expected to remain limited over the next months, tied to modest GDP growth expectations.

The report also notes that the increase in frequency and severity of natural catastrophe events is expected to continue to put pressure on France's non-life insurers, despite the existence of the state-backed natural catastrophe scheme, Caisse Centrale de Réassurance (CCR).

While a surcharge to existing premiums has been added since the start of 2025 to release some of the short-term pressure on CCR, AM Best believes that it will not be sufficient over the medium term amid changing climate trends and that further measures will have to be discussed to ensure the scheme's sustainability.

