04.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Helvetica Capital invests in Statron AG

DJ Helvetica Capital invests in Statron AG 

Helvetica Capital AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Private Equity 
Helvetica Capital invests in Statron AG 
2025-07-04 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Zurich, July 4^rd 2025  
 
Swiss entrepreneurial investors, together with the former owners Peter Limacher and Pius Rogger, are acquiring Statron 
AG as part of a sustainable and independent succession solution. Statron AG develops, produces and distributes 
uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and battery solutions (e.g. BESS) worldwide. 
 
The purchasing consortium's business concept for Statron AG is to continue operating and developing the company 
independently and autonomously, so that its full potential can be realized quickly and flexibly. The aim is to further 
strengthen the UPS systems business and expand with battery storage. 
 
Peter Limacher and Peter Rogger, former majority shareholders, stated: "We are pleased that Statron remains under Swiss 
ownership and that we have found the right partners in Helvetica Capital." 
 
Ruben Vogelsang, current and future CEO, commented on the transaction as follows: "We intend to further expand Statron 
AG's leading position and the associated core technical competencies. With this step, we ensure continuity for our 
customers, employees and business partners." 
 
Giovanni Leonardi, the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Statron AG, added: "We are very pleased to be able to 
continue leading Statron AG successfully into the future together with the management team. As future anchor investors, 
we stand for sustainable, independent development and are convinced that with our joint entrepreneurial commitment, we 
will continue Statron AG's successful story." 
 
About Helvetica Capital (www.helvetica-capital.ch) 
Helvetica Capital AG is an entrepreneurial investor focused on Swiss SMEs. Helvetica Capital invests in companies and 
advises both entrepreneurs and investors on financing and succession solutions. Its stated goal is the sustainable and 
long-term development of "hidden champions" through active operational and strategic engagement. 
 
About Statron AG (www.statron.ch) 
For around 50 years, Statron has been the partner for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and battery solutions 
(BESS). Tens of thousands of UPS systems and battery solutions have been reliably in operation since. This success is 
based on traditional Swiss values, such as quality, innovation, and technical excellence. Statron AG's customers 
primarily come from the fields of electrical power engineering, oil & gas, railway technology, airports, industry, 
telecom, and infrastructure. The Statron Group, consisting of a total of 10 companies, employs 240 motivated employees 
worldwide, 60 of whom work in Switzerland at its sites in Mägenwil (Canton Aargau) and Crissier (Canton Vaud). 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2165100 2025-07-04 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165100&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
