Despite vocal bipartisan support for clean energy tax credits, US House and Senate Republicans failed to adjust policies that would continue the rapid buildout of domestic clean energy. From pv magazine USA The One Big Beautiful Bill Act has passed in the US House by a vote of 218 to 214. The bill garnered much bipartisan support after discussion began in early spring 2025. Yet in the end, the only Republican congressional members who voted against it were Pennsylvania's Brian Fitzpatrick and Kentucky's Thomas Massie. In the end, the bill passed is what narrowly passed the Senate 51-50. The ...

