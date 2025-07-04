Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enjoy Exclusive Deals on METZ 4K & QLED TVs at ALZA

PRAGUE, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium enjoyment and great value do not have to be a trade-off. From July 4 to 21, 2025, METZ is offering exclusive deals on a select range of advanced 4K and QLED smart TVs - available only on ALZA in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary.

As a leading high-end TV brand rooted in German engineering and European manufacturing, METZ is gaining wide recognition across Europe for its high-quality smart TV solutions. Now available in 24 European countries, the brand continues to expand globally, offering advanced technology and innovative design for consumers seeking superior home entertainment.

Through the ALZA exclusive deals, METZ further demonstrates its commitment to making premium technology more accessible. A variety of discounted models are being offered during the promotion, each equipped with cutting-edge features designed to elevate the viewing experience. Key models include:

  • MUD7000Y: 4K Google TV with Dolby Audio, Filmmaker Mode, Eye Care technologies (Flicker Free & Low Blue Light), and Health Platform, offering smart entertainment with long-hour viewing comfort.
  • MQD7500Z: equipped with advanced QLED+ technology for intelligent picture optimization, this model combines Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos for a true cinematic experience. The Boundless Screen 4.0 design and Google TV with voice control further elevate the immersive home entertainment experience.
  • MQE7600Z: Eye Care TV with QLED+ and Matte Screen Pro for vivid, comfortable viewing. Supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, powered by Chameleon Extreme 2.0. Includes Google TV, voice control, and Find My Remote function for smart convenience.

Exclusive Offers on METZ TV Models for ALZA (July 4-21, 2025):

55MUD7000Y - Originally CZK 9,699, now 8390

Explore more at:https://bit.ly/4kihxjf

55MQD7500Z - Originally CZK 11,240, now 9490

Explore more at:https://bit.ly/45U0kJq

65MQD7500Z - Originally CZK 15,590, now 12,990

Explore more at:https://bit.ly/3TjEVSr

43MQE7600Z - Originally CZK 9,740, now 7,490

Explore more at:https://bit.ly/4etbzdM

METZ TVs, with exclusive limited-time pricing, are available at July 4 to 21, 2025.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enjoy-exclusive-deals-on-metz-4k--qled-tvs-at-alza-302497564.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
