Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited
under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability
Share code on AIM: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR code: PAFRY
('Pan African' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 3 July 2025, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 30 June 2025 (the 'Programme') it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares' or 'Shares') through Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt'). The Shares purchased will be cancelled and delisted from the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE').
Date of purchases
3 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased
450,002
LSE on-market purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE (on-market)
450,002
Lowest price paid per Share (pence per share):
48.20
Highest price paid per Share (pence per share):
48.24
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence per share):
48.22
Included in the above are 50,000 Ordinary Shares which Peel Hunt, acting as principal, acquired through the JSE Order book and sold to the Company on-market through the LSE.
Following the purchases and pursuant to the cancellation thereof, the Company will have 2,334,404,944 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.
The above figure of 2,334,404,944 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme.
Individual transactions on LSE:
Number of Shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Execution venue
100,000
48.24
08:43
LSE
1
48.24
08:51
LSE
1
48.20
09:17
LSE
100,000
48.24
10:45
LSE
250,000
48.20
13:43
LSE
The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.
Rosebank
4 July 2025
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Corporate information
Corporate Office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered Office
107 Cheapside, 2nd Floor
London, EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk
Chief Executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial Director and debt officer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor Relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company Secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802
Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint Broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800