ODIOT HOLDING: ODIOT SA announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by GreenSome Finance

ODIOT SA announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by GreenSome Finance

Paris, July 4, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) today announced the initiation of coverage of its stock by GreenSome Finance. In its study entitled "The revival of a historic luxury house " , GreenSome Finance begins monitoring ODIOT SA with a buy recommendation and a price target of €0.60 per share, representing a potential increase of 43% compared to the last quoted price of €0.42.

The analysis note highlights the transformation undertaken by the new management since 2024, which aims to restore the potential of an exceptional goldsmith house with rare know-how and a prestigious history, serving royal courts and art lovers for 335 years.

Beyond strengthening human resources and optimizing manufacturing, ODIOT SA's strategy is based on a plan to modernize its production facilities and leverage its expertise and historical archives. This transformation aims to support the increase in volumes, improve productivity and lead times, while ensuring the exceptional quality that has made the company famous for three centuries.

These initiatives aim to attract an ultra-luxury clientele that is increasingly attentive to the authenticity, sustainability, and cultural value of the pieces they purchase. As the global ultra-luxury market continues to grow, ODIOT is ideally positioned to benefit from this trend, thanks to its image of excellence, its Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant label, and the complete control of its value chain.

GreenSome highlights the prospect of 382% revenue growth between 2024 and 2028, combined with an EBITDA margin target of 35.7% by 2028. This momentum is supported by a strong order book and the commitment of new investors.

Download the analysis note here: https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yppxYsmbZ2iVl22fZpVmaJVraJtmk5KaaGjJl5OdmMnIaG9onW+Vm5qYZnJjnWdv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92829-20250704_pr-odiotsa-greensome-en.pdf