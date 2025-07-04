Scientists in Iran have developed a novel framework to optimize the capacity of PV and battery storage in smart homes, using a two-stage stochastic programming model. They considered the uncertainties in the grid, market price, and PV output, while also looking at different operation cases. Researchers from Iran's Babol Noshirvani University of Technology have developed a new framework for optimizing the capacity of PV and battery storage in smart homes (SHs). The novel technique employs a two-stage stochastic programming model, which accounts for uncertainties in the grid, market price, and ...

