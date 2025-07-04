DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (U71G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.6058 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1491504 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN LEI Code: 549300M0DFVHMCD88D25 Sequence No.: 394947 EQS News ID: 2165266 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

