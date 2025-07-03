HAL Trust: HAL and Boskalis sign letter of intent with VolkerWessels

HAL and Koninklijke Boskalis B.V. ('Boskalis') have signed a letter of intent with Koninklijke VolkerWessels B.V. ('VolkerWessels') relating to the acquisition of the Dutch Construction and Property Development as well as the Infrastructure activities of VolkerWessels. In 2024, these activities generated a turnover of € 3,593 million and an operational (EBITDA) result of € 217 million.



The completion of the transaction is subject to due diligence and other customary conditions for such transactions, including approval by the relevant competition authorities and consultation with the relevant works councils.



HAL Holding N.V.

July 3, 2025





