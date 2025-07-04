DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Hamak Gold Limited

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Hamak Gold Limited 04-Jul-2025 / 08:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 July 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Investment in Hamak Gold Limited ordinary shares Hamak Gold Limited The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to subscribe for GBP100,000 of new ordinary shares in the approximately GBP2.5m financing for Hamak Gold Limited ("HAMA") as announced on 3 July 2025. The new ordinary shares are being issued at 0.8p per share and come with warrants on a one for one basis exercisable at 0.8p per share for 2 years, being locked in for the first 12 months. Therefore Hot Rocks Investments plc shall receive 12,500,000 ordinary shares in HAMA and 12,500,000 warrants. Net proceeds are to be utilised to settle certain creditors and for general working capital with any excess funds being applied to follow a focused Bitcoin Treasury Management programme. Upon completion of the above-mentioned financing and the Cel AI financing the company will hold equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: Cel AI plc D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments Hamak Gold Limited Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 394980 EQS News ID: 2165334 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

