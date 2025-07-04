Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
04.07.2025 10:03 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Hamak Gold Limited

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Hamak Gold Limited 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Hamak Gold Limited 
04-Jul-2025 / 08:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 July 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Investment in Hamak Gold Limited ordinary shares 
 
Hamak Gold Limited 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to subscribe for GBP100,000 of new 
ordinary shares in the approximately GBP2.5m financing for Hamak Gold Limited ("HAMA") as announced on 3 July 2025. 
 
The new ordinary shares are being issued at 0.8p per share and come with warrants on a one for one basis exercisable at 
0.8p per share for 2 years, being locked in for the first 12 months. Therefore Hot Rocks Investments plc shall receive 
12,500,000 ordinary shares in HAMA and 12,500,000 warrants. 
 
Net proceeds are to be utilised to settle certain creditors and for general working capital with any excess funds being 
applied to follow a focused Bitcoin Treasury Management programme. 
 
Upon completion of the above-mentioned financing and the Cel AI financing the company will hold equity and / or warrant 
positions in the following entities: 
 
  
 
Cel AI plc 
 
D3 Energy 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments 
 
Hamak Gold Limited 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
Supernova Metals Corp 
 
Tap Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
 
  
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
  
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 394980 
EQS News ID:  2165334 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165334&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 03:32 ET (07:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.