PR Newswire
04.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ProColombia: Colombia Conquers Cannes Lions: Gold, Silver and Bronze in Its Official Debut

MADRID, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented achievement, Colombia shone at the 2025 edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world's most important event in advertising and communications. For the first time, the country officially participated in the competition and achieved a historic result: three Lions-one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze.

Colombia Conquers Cannes Lions: Gold, Silver and Bronze in Its Official Debut

The award-winning campaigns are rooted in a narrative that has become part of the national identity: 'Colombia, the Country of Beauty'. This vision was conceived by President Gustavo Petro and projected to the world by Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, who led the development and rollout of the initiatives that now mark a before and after in the way the country presents itself internationally.

The Gold Lion in the Creative Strategy category and the Bronze in Creative Data were awarded to Humanimal Tourism, a campaign that transformed the migratory routes of over 1,200 species into personalised messages for travellers in more than 30 countries. Through creativity and technology, Colombia positioned itself as a biodiverse destination-emotionally engaging and deeply authentic.

The Silver Lion, in the Brand Experience & Activation category, went to Runways of Hidden Beauty, a campaign focused on reactivating airstrips in destinations such as Bahía Solano and Tolú. Using secret coordinates sent to content creators, the campaign invited exploration of natural and cultural regions that are now accessible to both domestic and international tourism.

"In the Government of Change, we defined the narrative 'Colombia, the Country of Beauty' to highlight our natural, cultural and historical treasures and promote the country on the global stage. These campaigns are the result of a team that knew how to make the most of the best promotional and marketing tools," said Diana Marcela Morales, Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

The impact of these two campaigns is evident in the figures: over 300,000 bookings from 13 nationalities, a 64% increase in new travellers, presence in over 30 markets, 535 million impressions, and media coverage worth over 96 million US dollars.

"This recognition goes beyond advertising. It shows that the narrative 'Colombia, the Country of Beauty' didn't remain on paper-we brought it from the desk to the land, and from the land to the world. Today, we demonstrate that Colombia has a story that moves, inspires, and resonates on global stages. This is a Colombia that embraces its diversity, protects its essence, and transforms it into a powerful, authentic and profoundly beautiful message," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia and the architect behind the Colombia, the Country of Beauty narrative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723078/ProColombia.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colombia-conquers-cannes-lions-gold-silver-and-bronze-in-its-official-debut-302497285.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
