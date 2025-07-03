Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 592316 | ISIN: US0551831078 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAB INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAB INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2025 20:12 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2025

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2025 BAB had revenues of $808,000 and net income of $154,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $883,000 and net income of $146,000, or a $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year. Our total revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2025 decreased compared to the prior period primarily due to a decrease in marketing fund expenses, which drive the recognition of marketing fund revenue. Under U.S. GAAP, we recognize marketing fund revenue at the time the related marketing fund expenses are incurred. As marketing fund revenue and expense directly offset each other in any given period, the decline has no impact on net income.

For the six months ended May 31, 2025, revenues were $1,566,000 and net income was $271,000, or $0.04 per share, versus revenues of $1,719,000 and net income of $244,000, or $0.03 per share for the same period in 2024. Our total revenue for the six months ended May 31, 2025 decreased compared to the prior period primarily due to a decrease in marketing fund expenses, which drive the recognition of marketing fund revenue. Under U.S. GAAP, we recognize marketing fund revenue at the time the related marketing fund expenses are incurred. As marketing fund revenue and expense directly offset each other in any given period, the decline has no impact on net income.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended May 31, 2025, were $608,000, versus $696,000, in 2024. The change in operating expenses for the quarter May 31, 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in marketing fund expenses of $80,000, a decrease in professional services of $15,000, employee benefits of $14,000 and a decrease in occupancy expense of $6,000, offset by an increase in payroll of $7,000 an increase in other expenses of $20,000. Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2025 were $1,218,000 versus $1,410,000 for May 31, 2024. Marketing expenses accounted for $122,000 of the decrease for the six months of 2025 compared to same period 2024. The Marketing Department is planning on increased spending in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2025 as they complete scheduled marketing projects. In addition, in the six months for May 31, 2025 there was a decrease of $35,000 in employee benefit expense, a decrease in professional fees of $16,000 and a decrease in other expenses of $19,000 versus 2024.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "believe" and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company's actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company's SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact:BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
05/31/25 05/31/24 % Change 05/31/25 05/31/24 % Change
REVENUES
Royalty fees from franchised stores$511,879 $513,474 -0.3% $969,073 $973,163 -0.4%
Franchise and area development fee revenue 3,583 9,215 -61.1% 12,166 19,461 -37.5%
Licensing fees and other income 65,975 53,513 23.3% 140,353 160,101 -12.3%
Marketing Fund Revenue 227,049 306,636 -26.0% 444,095 566,047 -21.5%
Total Revenue 808,486 882,838 -8.4% 1,565,687 1,718,772 -8.9%
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative 379,698 388,771 -2.3% 771,694 842,334 -8.4%
Depreciation and amortization 981 981 0.0% 1,961 1,961 0.0%
Marketing Fund Expenses 227,049 306,636 -26.0% 444,095 566,047 -21.5%
Total Expense 607,728 696,388 -12.7% 1,217,750 1,410,342 -13.7%
Income from operations 200,758 186,450 7.7% 347,937 308,430 12.8%
Interest expense - - - - - -
Interest/other income 13,734 16,735 -17.9% 28,622 32,260 -11.3%
Income taxes (60,200) (57,500) 4.7% (106,000) (96,500) 9.8%
NET INCOME$154,292 $145,685 5.9% $270,559 $244,190 10.8%
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$0.02 $0.02 N/M $0.04 $0.03 N/M
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508 7,263,508 7,263,508

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.