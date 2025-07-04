Unifund Plc - Issuer Redemption - Notice to the Bond Trustee
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
03 July 2025
Unifund Plc (the "Company") - 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49
Issuer Redemption - Notice to the Bond Trustee
The Notice to the Bond Trustee is available on the following link:
Issuer Redemption Notice to Bond Trustee
For further information please contact:
Unifund Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London
United Kingdom
EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
