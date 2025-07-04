Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.07.2025 10:24 Uhr
Unifund Plc - Issuer Redemption - Notice to the Bond Trustee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

03 July 2025

Unifund Plc (the "Company") - 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49

Issuer Redemption - Notice to the Bond Trustee

The Notice to the Bond Trustee is available on the following link:

Issuer Redemption Notice to Bond Trustee

For further information please contact:

Unifund Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London

United Kingdom

EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com



Unifund plc Issuer Redemption Notice to Bond Trustee 03 07 25 - FINAL - 130212011 3 docx
