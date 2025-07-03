Anzeige
The Honest Company, Inc.: The Honest Company Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LOS ANGELES, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that it made an inducement grant to Mr. Curtiss Bruce in connection with his employment as The Honest Company's new EVP, Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2025. Such grant was made under The Honest Company, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan, which was approved and adopted on March 14, 2023, by the Company's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee granted Mr. Bruce an aggregate of 202,880 restricted stock units under the 2023 Inducement Plan.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee on July 1, 2025, pursuant to a delegation by the Board of Directors and was issued as an equity grant pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement material to Mr. Bruce entering into employment with The Honest Company. The restricted stock units granted are subject to a vesting schedule commencing on July 1, 2025, with 25% of the restricted stock units vesting on May 19, 2026 and an additional 6.25% of the restricted stock units vesting on each quarterly vesting date thereafter, subject to Mr. Bruce's continued employment.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideal, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Elizabeth Bouquard
investors@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:
Brenna Israel Mast
bisrael@thehonestcompany.com


