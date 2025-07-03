Anzeige
Freitag, 04.07.2025

WKN: 889120 | ISIN: US0352551081 | Ticker-Symbol: AKP
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:01
9,450 Euro
-0,53 % -0,050
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4009,60011:12
03.07.2025 23:06 Uhr
Anika Therapeutics Inc.: Anika Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BEDFORD, Mass., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global leader in the osteoarthritis pain management and regenerative solutions spaces focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced that on July 1, 2025, Anika granted non-statutory stock options ("Options") covering an aggregate of 2,500 shares of common stock at a per share exercise price of $10.53, which equaled the closing price of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Closing Price") on the grant date, to one newly hired non-executive employee. The grant was made pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended, was approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation of authority by the board of directors, and, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), was made as a material inducement to the grantee's acceptance of employment with Anika as a component of the grantee's employment compensation.

Of the shares covered by the Options, one-third will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case for so long as the grantee provides continuous service to Anika through the relevant vesting date.

Unless earlier terminated in accordance with their terms, the Options will expire on the tenth anniversary of the grant date and are otherwise subject to the terms and conditions of the equity award agreement approved by Anika. The Options were granted pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was not subject to stockholder approval.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is the global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hyaluronic acid innovations. In partnership with clinicians, our sole focus is dedicated to delivering and advancing osteoarthritis pain management and orthopedic regenerative solutions. At our core is a passion to deliver a differentiated portfolio that improves patient outcomes around the world. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
investorrelations@anika.com


