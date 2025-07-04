Aura Minerals Inc: Aura Announces Preliminary Q2 2025 Production Results

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Q2 2025 preliminary production results from the Company's operating mines: Aranzazu, Apoena, Minosa, Almas and Borborema. Total production in Q2 2025 reached 64,033 gold equivalent ounces ("GEO")1,2, 7% higher than Q1 2025 and in line when compared to Q2 2024. At constant prices, Aura's production increased by 9% compared to both Q1 2025 and Q2 2024.

Q2 2025 Highlights:

At Aranzazu, production reached 22,281 GEO, representing a 9% increase compared to the previous quarter, resulting from higher grades and better recoveries, despite the increase in gold prices which negatively impacted the conversion to GEO. When compared to Q2 2024, production decreased by 10% due to the sharp increase in gold prices between the periods which also impacted GEO conversion. At constant prices 3 , Aranzazu production increased by 17% when compared to Q1 2025 and 15% when compared to the Q2 2024, also due to higher grades.

, Aranzazu production increased by 17% when compared to Q1 2025 and 15% when compared to the Q2 2024, also due to higher grades. At Minosa, production totaled 18,039 GEO, up 2% when compared to the previous quarter, resulting from higher grades processed during the quarter due to mine sequencing. When compared to the same quarter last year, production decreased by 6% and was in line with the Company's expectations.

At Almas, production reached 12,917 GEO consistent with Q1 2025 (13,101 GEO). Compared to Q2 2024, production increased by 22%, driven by higher ore throughput and improved mine performance, reflecting the benefits of the plant expansion and the transition to the new mine contractor during Q2 2024.

At Apoena, production was in line with expectations and at 8,219 GEO, a 17% decrease from Q2 2024, primarily due to the mine's investment phase and lower ore grades. Compared to Q1 2025, production decreased 7%, consistent with the mine plan, as lower-grade ore was mined. Despite this decrease, production remains in line with the Company's full year 2025 expectations. Pre-stripping activities are underway while we push back the Nosde and Lavrinha mines to regain access to higher volume and higher grades by end of 2026 at Nosde Phase III.

At Borborema preliminary production totaled 2,577 GEO following the project's first gold pour. Aura believes that Borborema remains on track to declare commercial production by the end of Q3 2025.



Production Results



Preliminary GEO45 production volume for the three months ended June 30, 2025, when compared to the previous quarter and the same period of the previous year is presented below by operating mine:

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q1 2025 % change vs. Q2 2024 % change vs. Q1 2025 Ounces produced (GEO) Aranzazu 22,281 24,692 20,456 -10% 9% Minosa 18,039 19,142 17,654 -6% 2% Almas 12,917 10,580 13,101 22% -1% Apoena 8,219 9,912 8,876 -17% -7% Borborema 2,577 - - n.a. n.a. Total GEO produced 64,033 64,326 60,087 -0% 7%

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Farshid Ghazanfari, P.Geo. Geology and Mineral Resources Manager for Aura Minerals Inc. and who serves as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The information contained in this press release is preliminary in nature and is provided for informational purposes only. It is based on current estimates, assumptions, and expectations, which remain subject to ongoing review, verification, and possible revision. Final Q2 2025 Production Results may differ from those set forth herein, and no assurance is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information at this stage. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this preliminary results.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, volatility in the prices of gold, copper and certain other commodities, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

1 Gold equivalent ounces, or GEO, is calculated by converting the production of silver and copper into gold using a ratio of the prices of these metals to that of gold. The prices used to determine the GEO are based on the weighted average price of silver and copper realized from sales at the Aranzazu Mine during the relevant period.

2 Applies the metal sale prices in Aranzazu realized during Q2 2025: Copper price = US$4.39/lb; Gold Price = US$3,293/oz; Silver Price = US$34.27/oz.

3 "Constant Price" is a method of converting our copper and silver production or sales volume, today by-products from our Aranzazu Mine, into GEO based on fixed metal prices. This approach eliminates the impact of metal price fluctuations, when comparing production or sales figures across different periods. Using constant prices allows for a consistent and meaningful comparison of gold equivalent production or sales over time. It ensures that differences in GEO production or sales between two periods reflect changes in actual physical metal production or metal sales, and not changes due to fluctuations in commodity prices among the periods. GEO at constant price for previous period, to be compared to GEO for current period, is copper production or sales volume previous period multiplied by copper prices current period plus silver production or sales volume for previous period multiplied by silver prices from current period divided by gold price for current period.

4 The total may not add due to rounding.

5 Applies the metal sale prices in Aranzazu realized at each relevant quarter.



