Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2025: Full focus on the business

- Through hard work and focus on the business, we delivered positive net lettings and growth in income from property management, despite a turbulent world and an economy that does not really want to take off. We increased the pace of our strategic transactions, and both bought and sold properties with the aim of shifting the portfolio and strengthening the company for future growth and earnings, says Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO at Platzer.

Period January - June 2025

Rental income increased by 8% to SEK 876 million.

The operating surplus increased by 9% to SEK 697 million.

Income from property management amounted to SEK 399 million (345), corresponding to SEK 3.33 per share (2.88).

Net lettings amounted to SEK 12 million (4).

Net investments amounted to SEK -793 million (419).

Quarter April - June 2025

Rental income increased by 6% to SEK 431million.

Operating surplus increased by 7% to SEK 349 million.

Income from property management amounted to SEK 204 million (176), corresponding to SEK 1.70 per share (1.47).

Net lettings amounted to SEK 15 million (1).

Net investments amounted to SEK -355 million (216).

Events in the quarter

Recruitment of Anders Woodall as new Business Area Manager Offices.

Sale of property in Sörred Logistikpark (Our JV with Catena) for a total of SEK 385 million.

Project start and letting of 30,000 sq. m. to Speed Group.

Completion of sale of residential building rights for a total of SEK 393 million and divestment of parking garage in Södra Änggården for a total of SEK 23 million.

Acquisition of an industrial property in Tuve, Hisingen, for SEK 174 million with access to the property in the fall of 2025.

The interim report and presentation are available on our website .

Report Presentation in English - today at 10:30 CEST

Today at 10:30 CEST, investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders are invited to a webcast conference call presenting the report. Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, and Ulrika Davidsson, Interim CFO, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session.

Links

For more information, please contact:

Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, Platzer, phone: +46 (0)709 99 24 05

Ulrika Danielsson, acting CFO, Platzer, phone: +46 (0)706-47 12 61

This is information that Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication on 4 July 2025 at 08:00 CET through the agency of the contact persons shown above.



Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial property in Gothenburg worth around SEK 30 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.