Catena AB: Interim report January - June 2024: Our growth journey continues

Profit from property management for the period rose 32 percent compared to the previous year to SEK 801 million, and rental income rose by 26 percent. Although the market remained cautious, Catena's earnings were stable and strategically important transactions were completed.

4 July 2025, 8 a.m. CEST

Rental income rose by 26 percent to SEK 1,288 million (1,020).

Net operating surplus increased by 31 percent to SEK 1,085 million (827).

Profit from property management rose by 32 percent to SEK 801 million (608).

Earnings per share from property management were SEK 13.27 (11.46).

EPRA Earnings per share totalled SEK 12.52 (10.91).

The change in the value of properties amounted to SEK 171 million (-161).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 671 million (365), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 11.11 (6.89).

EPRA NRV Long-term net asset value per share rose to SEK 427.62 (396.00).

A total of 54 percent of lettable area, corresponding to 1,621,000 m², is environmentally certified.

Catena's CEO Jörgen Eriksson comments on the interim report:

"We are seeing stronger interest in logistics properties from investors in the past quarter. This offers opportunities for new business, and our financial strength and ability to combine a long-term approach with rapid action makes us an interesting buyer."

"By constantly evaluating acquisition opportunities, we ensure that our property portfolio grows under our control and maintains a high level of quality."

About Catena

Catena is a listed property company that sustainably and through collaboration develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future goods flows. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 30 June 2025, the properties had a total value of SEK 42,346 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.