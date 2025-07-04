Anzeige
WKN: A0JKZH | ISIN: SE0001664707 | Ticker-Symbol: T9R
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:04
42,760 Euro
+0,33 % +0,140
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Catena AB: Interim report January - June 2024: Our growth journey continues

Profit from property management for the period rose 32 percent compared to the previous year to SEK 801 million, and rental income rose by 26 percent. Although the market remained cautious, Catena's earnings were stable and strategically important transactions were completed.

4 July 2025, 8 a.m. CEST

  • Rental income rose by 26 percent to SEK 1,288 million (1,020).
  • Net operating surplus increased by 31 percent to SEK 1,085 million (827).
  • Profit from property management rose by 32 percent to SEK 801 million (608).
  • Earnings per share from property management were SEK 13.27 (11.46).
  • EPRA Earnings per share totalled SEK 12.52 (10.91).
  • The change in the value of properties amounted to SEK 171 million (-161).
  • Profit for the period increased to SEK 671 million (365), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 11.11 (6.89).
  • EPRA NRV Long-term net asset value per share rose to SEK 427.62 (396.00).
  • A total of 54 percent of lettable area, corresponding to 1,621,000 m², is environmentally certified.

Catena's CEO Jörgen Eriksson comments on the interim report:

"We are seeing stronger interest in logistics properties from investors in the past quarter. This offers opportunities for new business, and our financial strength and ability to combine a long-term approach with rapid action makes us an interesting buyer."

"By constantly evaluating acquisition opportunities, we ensure that our property portfolio grows under our control and maintains a high level of quality."

At 10.00 a.m. on July 4, the webcast will commence for the interim report for January-June 2025. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://catena.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025.

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://events.inderes.com/catena/q2-report-2025/dial-in

For further information, please contact
Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, Tel. + 46 730-70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se
David Silvesjö, Chief Treasury Officer, Tel. + 46 730-70 22 22, david.silvesjo@catena.se
Follow us: catena.se / LinkedIn

This information is such that Catena AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was provided by the contact persons mentioned in this press release, for publication at the time stated above.

About Catena
Catena is a listed property company that sustainably and through collaboration develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future goods flows. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 30 June 2025, the properties had a total value of SEK 42,346 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
