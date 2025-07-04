Anzeige
WKN: A0LC2V | ISIN: SE0001634262 | Ticker-Symbol: D1F
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:04
6,095 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1106,15511:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-June 2025

Growth in profit from property management increased by a strong 12 percent in the quarter. The effect of lower financing costs is clearly visible, while both completed projects and transactions contribute to increased revenues. Net operating income grew by 7 percent and net lettings amounted to SEK 2 million.

Second quarter

  • Income increased by 3 per cent to SEK 666m (634)
  • Net leasing amounted to SEK 2m (11)
  • Operating surplus increased by 7 per cent to SEK 479m (446)
  • Property management income increased by 12 per cent to SEK 268m (240)
  • Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -130m (10) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives to SEK -107m (-101)
  • Profit after tax was SEK 8m (118)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.05 (0.83)

Period Jan-June

  • Income increased by 4 per cent to SEK 1,327m (1,272)
  • Net leasing amounted to SEK 3m (12)
  • Operating surplus increased by 6 per cent to SEK 906m (853)
  • Property management income increased by 11 per cent to SEK 489m (440)
  • Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -124m (16) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives to SEK -108m (125)
  • Profit after tax was SEK 169m (376)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.20 (2.66)

- The fact that we own properties in the right locations provides long-term stability in revenues and limited vacancy risk. With lower financing costs and a brightening economic outlook for Sweden, I am very positive about Diös as a company and our ability to deliver long-term returns to our shareholders, says David Carlsson, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report
Today at 08:30 CEST, CEO David Carlsson and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: dios.se

For further information please contact
David Carlsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 10-470 95 01
E-mail: david.carlsson@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 10-470 95 03
E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-04 07:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
