WKN: A4100E | ISIN: US05875B3042 | Ticker-Symbol: 9P9
NASDAQ
03.07.25 | 18:40
11,035 US-Dollar
-0,23 % -0,025
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALLYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALLYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2025 18:20 Uhr
Evolution AB Enters Rhode Island Through Extended Partnership with Bally's Corporation

[PR] Evolution today announced a new partnership agreement with Bally's Corporation. The agreement strengthens Bally Casino's offering in Rhode Island, with a wide-ranging portfolio of Evolution's slot titles, and establishes Evolution's footprint in Rhode Island, a key milestone in its US growth strategy.

In a historic first, Evolution is now live in Rhode Island with its online slot games from its renowned slot brands NetEnt, Red Tiger and Big Time Gaming. This milestone marks Evolution's entry into the state and establishes a presence in all seven US states which currently offer online casino gaming.

Also, under the terms of the agreement, Evolution has also introduced exclusive Bally's branded live dealer Blackjack tables in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. These dedicated tables offer a seamless user interface integration with the Bally Bet Casino app, and will provide a premium, personalised player experience which showcases the distinctive Bally brand. In addition to these live dealer games, Bally players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will enjoy an expanded collection of the newest and most exciting cutting-edge slot titles.

Jacob Claesson, Chief Executive Officer Evolution North America, commented: "This agreement represents a significant step forward for both Evolution and Bally's Corporation. We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Bally's by delivering world-class gaming experiences and extend our reach into Rhode Island, a first for Evolution. This partnership showcases our shared commitment to driving innovation and providing exceptional entertainment for players."

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:
Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, press@evolution.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:
Carl Linton, Head of Investor Relations, ir@evolution.com

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 500+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs 11,000+ people in studios across Europe and in North America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information.

Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.


