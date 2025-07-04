Regulatory News:

As part of the anti-dumping procedure initiated on January 5, 2024, by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM), Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) announces the conclusion of an agreement between the Chinese authorities and certain cognac producers regarding "Price Undertaking agreement" applicable to imports of grape-based spirits in containers of less than 200 liters originating from the European Union.

Under this agreement, certain cognac stakeholders affected by the procedure commit, each according to their own terms, to comply with a minimum import price in China. In return, the "definitive" anti-dumping duties that were to be imposed on European exports will not be applied (for reference, the official "provisional" rate was 38.1% for Rémy Cointreau's cognac division since October 11, 2024, in the form of a guarantee-backed deposit, and was reduced to 34.3% in its final version).

This agreement in no way constitutes an acknowledgment of dumping practices.

While the commercial terms of this agreement are less favorable than those that were in effect prior to the initiation of the investigation, they nonetheless represent a significantly more favorable outcome, or at the very least, a substantially less punitive alternative, compared to the imposition of definitive anti-dumping duties.

At this stage, Rémy Cointreau is still awaiting further details regarding the practical arrangements for implementing this agreement, in order to be able to assess the impacts accurately. Thanks to this agreement, these impacts are expected to be far less restrictive than those initially anticipated at the time of the annual results publication on June 4, 2025, and will enable the strengthening of some investments in China. As a result, Rémy Cointreau will update its annual guidance when publishing first-quarter results on July 25.

