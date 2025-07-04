In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar irradiance in June was impacted by Mexico's earliest major hurricane on record, while wildfire smoke and persistent cloud suppressed irradiance over most of central and eastern U. S. North America saw a turbulent start to summer, with major weather impacts on solar production across the continent. Mexico endured the earliest major hurricane on record, with cloud impacting irradiance significantly, while high pressure systems brought sunshine and dry conditions to the U. S. West. In the rest of the U. S. , wildfire ...

