Freitag, 04.07.2025

PR Newswire
04.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
Demand AI Group Inc: Demand AI Group Opens European Headquarters in Dublin; Appoints Industry Veteran John Moran as MD for Europe

DUBLIN, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand AI Group Inc., a fast-growing innovator in AI-driven demand generation, today announced the launch of its European headquarters in Dublin, marking its sixth global location in just months since inception. The company also announced the appointment of John Moran as Managing Director - European Operations, as it prepares for rapid expansion across Europe.

main logo

Founded in early 2025, Demand AI Group is reimagining how companies generate leads and engage buyers in a post-digital, AI-first world. The company was co-founded by Mike Whife, the former CEO of SSG - a B2B lead generation firm acquired by IDG in 2022.

"Traditional models just don't work anymore," said Mike Whife, CEO and co-founder of Demand AI. "As AI becomes part of people's daily routines, web traffic is declining, and inbound leads are drying up. Outbound methods are becoming less effective - and that's why businesses urgently need new AI-powered strategies. Demand AI is building those solutions, fast."

Whife describes Demand AI not as a reboot of the past, but a radical departure from legacy models: "This isn't SSG 2.0 - this is something entirely new."

The newly appointed Moran brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in demand generation and martech. He'll be spearheading European operations from Dublin.

"I've never been more excited about the future of this industry," Moran said. "Demand AI is bringing genuine innovation to the table - not incremental change, but game-changing solutions built for today's AI-native buyer."

About Demand AI Group Inc.

Demand AI is a global provider of autonomous demand generation solutions, helping companies transition from outdated marketing processes to scalable, AI-powered strategies. With a presence in six countries and expanding, Demand AI is redefining how businesses find, engage, and convert prospects in the Gen AI era.

www.demandai.net

Cliffs of Moher

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724609/Demand_AI_Group_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724610/Demand_AI_Group___Cliffs_of_Moher.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/demand-ai-group-opens-european-headquarters-in-dublin-appoints-industry-veteran-john-moran-as-md-for-europe-302498048.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
