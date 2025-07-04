Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
Vantage Shines at Money Expo Colombia 2025 with Industry Recognition and Dynamic Engagement

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets wrapped up a highly successful showing at Money Expo Colombia 2025, marking its presence at the second edition of one of Latin America's premier financial events. Held on June 25-26 at the Ágora Bogotá Convention Center, the expo brought together the region's top brokers, fintech innovators, investors, and traders. Vantage stood out by hosting the largest booth at the event, merging two exhibition spaces to create a high-impact, immersive experience for attendees.

Vantage Shines at Money Expo Colombia 2025 with Industry Recognition

Adding to the excitement, Vantage was honored with the Best Affiliate Program 2025 award, a recognition of its commitment to building transparent, growth-oriented affiliate networks.

Vantage brought its market expertise to center stage with three major speaking appearances by its leadership team.

  • Alejandro Zelniker, Affiliate & Partner Specialist, captivated audiences with a keynote titled "When Do You Earn More? Investing During Market Chaos or Calm?" He explored the role of market psychology, timing strategies, and diversification during volatile periods.
  • Rodrigo Martínez, Business Development Team Lead, joined the panel "Inside the Broker's Toolbox: What Every Trader and Investor Should Know," where he discussed platform tools, analytics, and general client servicing approaches.
  • Julio Vasquez, Business Development Manager, contributed to the panel "Mastering Risk: Strategies for Resilience in Unpredictable Markets," highlighting approaches to managing risk across multiple asset classes.
Vantage brought its market expertise to center stage

Beyond the speaker appearances, Vantage's interactive booth became a hub for networking and attendees' engagement. The brand's participation reflected its interest in contributing to the region's financial innovation landscape.

A standout moment occurred on Day 2, when Colombian football legend Faustino "El Tino" Asprilla visited the Vantage booth. His presence drew enthusiastic crowds, with many attendees lining up for photos and autographs.

"Money Expo Colombia has become a key meeting point for the financial sector in Latin America," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "We're pleased to have taken part in this event. Our participation reflects Vantage's ongoing support of trading education and engagement with the global trading community"

As Vantage continues to explore opportunities to connect with traders globally, the team looks forward to building on this momentum - driving innovation, fostering education, and supporting traders at all levels.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723622/Vantage_Shines_Money_Expo_Colombia_2025_Industry_Recognition.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723623/Vantage_brought_market_expertise_center_stage.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-shines-at-money-expo-colombia-2025-with-industry-recognition-and-dynamic-engagement-302497428.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
