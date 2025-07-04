SCENTMATIC Inc., a leader in scent digitalization, introduced its AI-powered scent-to-language system, KAORIUM, at the THAMEEN Fragrance new product launch event. This pivotal event took place from June 5 to 11, 2025, at Selfridges department store in London, UK.

Global Expansion: KAORIUM Establishes UK Presence

Europe leads the global fragrance market, with the UK projected to reach US$2.82 billion by 2033. Recognizing this, SCENTMATIC is rapidly expanding its international footprint. In May 2024, SCENTMATIC established its overseas subsidiary, KAORIUM, in London, appointing industry expert Ben Yanoushek as CEO. Official UK operations commenced on February 1, 2025, with the launch of its dedicated website: www.kaorium.com.

KAORIUM Trialed at "Florentine Diamond" Launch Event

The "Florentine Diamond" launch event for luxury brand THAMEEN Fragrance served as the initial trial for KAORIUM. Held in a prestigious section of Selfridges' beauty hall, the event attracted many visitors. On the opening day, a special breakfast event for industry professionals and influencers at Selfridges' "Brasserie of Light" allowed guests to experience KAORIUM firsthand through individual sessions.

SCENTMATIC remains dedicated to showcasing KAORIUM's innovative ability to blend scent and language, enhancing sensory experiences both domestically and internationally.

About THAMEEN Fragrance

THAMEEN, a UK-based niche fragrance brand, translates to "precious" in Arabic. Inspired by rare jewels, it crafts exquisite, long-lasting Extrait de Parfums using carefully selected, high-quality ingredients.

What is "KAORIUM"?

KAORIUM is SCENTMATIC's AI system that mutually translates between scent and language. It visualizes elusive scent impressions with words and identifies scents linked to specific words. This unique experience activates both brain hemispheres, unlocking new sensitivities. KAORIUM's potential spans fragrance, education, dining, and purchasing, creating diverse business opportunities.

SCENTMATIC Inc.

Established in 2019, SCENTMATIC is a business design collective focused on "digitalizing olfaction." Through scent and language, it aims to evolve human sensibility and innovate various industries by adding emotional value to experiences.

Representative: Toshiharu Kurisu

Representative Director Location: 3F, 4-22-7 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013, Japan

URL: https://scentmatic.co.jp

