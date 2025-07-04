Anzeige
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:07
0,937 Euro
-2,80 % -0,027
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9521,05412:30
Dow Jones News
04.07.2025 11:21 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company - Replacement -2-

DJ Holding(s) in Company - Replacement 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company - Replacement 
04-Jul-2025 / 09:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following amendment has been made to the "Holding(s) in Company" announcement released on 3 July 2025 at 09.00 
under EQS News ID number: 2164408: 
 
The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are 
effectively held was incomplete and has been corrected in this amended version. 
 
All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below. 
 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
  
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ X ] Other (please specify)iii: Group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners ("HPS") 
 
  
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
BlackRock, Inc.                 Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
  
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
 
01/07/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
02/07/2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
Group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners ("HPS") 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.57%           0.73%        4.30%      524,442,218 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 3.48%           0.65%        4.13%        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 
 
 
                                                
 
IE00BJ34P519                18,742,094                  3.57% 
 
SUBTOTAL A      18,742,094             3.57% 
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 
 
 
                                                      
 
                                                      
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
CFD         N/A     N/A      Cash          3,851,790            0.73% 
 
                          SUBTOTAL B.2      3,851,790            0.73% 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
  
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
  
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
  
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
See                                                
attachment 
 
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
  
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
Group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners ("HPS") 
 
  
 
https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/newsroom/press-releases/article/corporate-one/press-releases/ 
blackrock-acquires-hps-investment-partners.

Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 02 July 2025 

% of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
                                                   
 
BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BR Jersey International                                       
Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock (Singapore)                                        
Holdco Pte. Ltd. 
 
 
BlackRock HK Holdco                                         
Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Lux Finco                                         
S.a.r.l. 
 
 
BlackRock Japan                                           
Holdings GK 
 
 
BlackRock Japan Co.,                                        
Ltd. 
 
 
                                                   
 
BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BR Jersey International                                       
Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        
 
BlackRock Cayman West                                        
Bay Finco Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company - Replacement -2- 

BlackRock Cayman West                                        
Bay IV Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Group Limited                                       
 
BlackRock Finance                                          
Europe Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Investment                                        
Management (UK) Limited 
 
 
                                                   
 
BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BR Jersey International                                       
Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock Australia                                         
Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
 
 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (Australia)                                       
Limited 
 
 
                                                   
 
BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Delaware                                         
Holdings Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Institutional 
Trust Company, National                                       
Association 
 
 
                                                   
 
BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Delaware                                         
Holdings Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Fund Advisors                                       
 
                                                   
 
BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Canada                                          
Holdings ULC 
 
 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Canada                                          
Limited 
 
 
                                                   
 
BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Capital                                          
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                       
 
                                                   
 
BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BR Jersey International                                       
Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        
 
BlackRock Cayman West                                        
Bay Finco Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West                                        
Bay IV Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Group Limited                                       
 
BlackRock Finance                                          
Europe Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Advisors (UK)                                       
Limited

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  394983 
EQS News ID:  2165376 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165376&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
