Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company - Replacement -2

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company - Replacement 04-Jul-2025 / 09:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following amendment has been made to the "Holding(s) in Company" announcement released on 3 July 2025 at 09.00 under EQS News ID number: 2164408: The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held was incomplete and has been corrected in this amended version. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ X ] Other (please specify)iii: Group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners ("HPS") 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/07/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 02/07/2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners ("HPS") 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 3.57% 0.73% 4.30% 524,442,218 reached Position of previous notification 3.48% 0.65% 4.13% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJ34P519 18,742,094 3.57% SUBTOTAL A 18,742,094 3.57% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be instrument datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights converted. B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi CFD N/A N/A Cash 3,851,790 0.73% SUBTOTAL B.2 3,851,790 0.73% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold See attachment 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners ("HPS") https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/newsroom/press-releases/article/corporate-one/press-releases/ blackrock-acquires-hps-investment-partners.

Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 02 July 2025

% of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

July 04, 2025 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

