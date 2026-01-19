Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
19.01.26 | 08:20
0,902 Euro
-4,55 % -0,043
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9021,00615:42
19.01.2026 15:09 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
19-Jan-2026 / 13:34 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

 1. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Irish 
  Residential Properties REIT PLC 
635400EOPACLULRENY18 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.        City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
TR Property Investment Trust Plc 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15/01/2026 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 19/01/2026 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 8% and 9% 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   9.994%          0.000%        9.994%     524,344,819 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 7.154%          0.000%        7.154%       
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BJ34P519     0          52,403,307   0.000%           9.994% 

SUBTOTAL A      52,403,307             9.994% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 

                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Management 
Investment Advisers,  %              %                    % 
LLC 

Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %              %                    % 
International Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Capital (Group) Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Capital (Holdings)   %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Capital (UK) Limited 
 
 
Thames River Capital  8.661%            %                    8.661% 
LLP 

11. In case of proxy voting: 

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise 
Financial, Inc. group. 
 
For clarity: 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate 
subsidiary hold 1.333% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Thames River Capital LLP is the ultimate subsidiary hold 8.661% of 
the voting rights in the issuer.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon, SN1 1HH on 19th January 2026.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 415382 
EQS News ID:  2262270 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262270&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2026 08:34 ET (13:34 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
