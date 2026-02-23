Anzeige
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
24.02.26 | 08:04
1,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0401,13412:04
Dow Jones News
23.02.2026 19:57 Uhr
376 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
23-Feb-2026 / 18:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name        EDDIE BYRNE 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status   CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
 
       Initial 
b)      Notification    INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
       Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name        IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
 
b)      LEI         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
       financial 
       instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                  
 
 
       Identification code 
                 IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
 
 
                 Grant of a conditional award of 608,180 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each (being 135% of 
                 base salary) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT 
                 PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. SUBJECT TO RECEIVING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, an 
                 additional award equivalent to 15% of salary will be granted to EDDIE BYRNE following 
                 the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting. THIS IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY's 
       Nature of the    REMUNERATION POLICY AND Further details WILL BE SET OUT IN THE 2025 DIRECTORS' 
b)      transaction      REMUNERATION REPORT. 
 
                 Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of 
                 stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 
                 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy 

                 Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
       Price(s) and volume 
c)      (s) 
                 Nil       608,180

Aggregated NIL - conditional award of 608,180 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 19

d) information - February 2026 at a price of EUR1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant

Aggregated volume - date.

Price

e) Date of the Conditional award made on 19 February 2026

transaction

f) Place of the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

NONE

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name       BRIAN FAGAN 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 
 
                INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name       IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
 
b)      LEI       635400EOPACLULRENY18 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of 
       the financial  
       instrument, 
                ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
 
 
       type  of 
a)                 
 
 
       instrument 
                IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
 
 
       Identification 
       code 
 
                Grant of a conditional award of 360,403 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in 
       Nature of the  accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. 
b)      transaction    Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching 
                performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2028 in 
            accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy 

                Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
       Price(s) and 
c)      volume(s) 
                Nil       360,403

Aggregated

information

NIL - conditional award of 360,403 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 19/2/

d) - Aggregated 2026 at a price of EUR1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

e) Date of the Conditional award made on 19/2/2026

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a Trading venue

transaction

NONE

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name       ANNA-MARIE CURRY 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL 
 
                INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name       IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
 
b)      LEI       635400EOPACLULRENY18 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of 
       the financial  
       instrument, 
                ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
 
 
       type  of 
a)                 
 
 
       instrument 
                IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
 
 
       Identification 
       code 
 
                Grant of a conditional award of 73,976 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in 
       Nature of the  accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. 
b)      transaction    Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching 
                performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2028 in 
            accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy 

                Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
       Price(s) and 
c)      volume(s) 
                Nil       73,976

Aggregated

information

NIL - conditional award of 73,976 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 19/2/

d) - Aggregated 2026 at a price of EUR1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

Conditional award made on 19/2/2026

Date of the

e) transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

NONE

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                  EDDIE BYRNE 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                           CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
                         
 
                           INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment       

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                           IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
                         
 
                           635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
                         
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial  
       instrument, 
                           ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
 
 
       type  of 
a)                            
 
 
       instrument 
                           IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
 
 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction        AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 121,523 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 
                           EACH 

                           Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           EUR1.09      121,523

Aggregated information

121,523 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.09 PER SHARE

- Price

19/02/2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                  BRIAN FAGAN 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                           CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
                         
 
                           INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment       

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                           IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
                         
 
                           635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
                         
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial  
       instrument, 
                           ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
 
 
       type  of 
a)                            
 
 
       instrument 
                           IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
 
 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction        AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 82,980 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 
                           EACH 

                           Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           EUR1.09      82,980

Aggregated information

82,980 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.09 PER SHARE

- Price

19/2/2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                  ANNA-MARIE CURRY 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                           COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL 
a)      Position/status 
                         
 
                           INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment       

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                           IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
                         
 
                           635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
                         
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial  
       instrument, 
                           ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
 
 
       type  of 
a)                            
 
 
       instrument 
                           IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
 
 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction        AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 23,219 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 
                           EACH 

                           Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           EUR1.09      23,219

Aggregated information

23,219 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.09 PER SHARE

- Price

19/02/2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 418956 
EQS News ID:  2280322 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280322&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2026 13:24 ET (18:24 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
