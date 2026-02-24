Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
24.02.26 | 08:04
1,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1421,16008:57
Dow Jones News
24.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Acquisition of 77 Residential Units

DJ Acquisition of 77 Residential Units 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Acquisition of 77 Residential Units 
24-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 February 2026 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

I-RES announces the acquisition of 77 residential apartments for EUR31.75 million 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company", "the Group" or "I-RES"), Ireland's largest provider of private 
rental accommodation, is pleased to announce it has entered a forward purchase agreement with Westar Homes Limited to 
acquire 77 high-quality apartments for a total consideration of EUR31.75 million. The property is currently under 
construction and is due to reach practical completion in Q4 2026. 
 
Located in Naas, Co. Kildare, a rapidly growing commuter town southwest of Dublin, the property occupies an attractive 
position close to the town centre, with easy access to the M7 motorway and Sallins commuter rail station. The location 
benefits from a strong local employment base and is adjacent to the major employment hubs of Southwest Dublin including 
City West, Grange Castle and Tallaght. Naas is the largest town in Co. Kildare and is a mature urban location providing 
a range of amenities, including education, healthcare, retail and other social infrastructure. 
 
The property to be acquired by the Company comprises a mix of apartment types including 20 x 1 bed, 33 x 2 bed and 24 x 
3 bed apartments. The apartments will be completed to a high specification, with A2 BER ratings and strong 
sustainability criteria including air-to-water heat pumps, LED lighting and PV panels. The self-contained block is set 
over 4 storeys at podium level with accompanying car parking. The Company will begin to lease the apartments following 
practical completion. Based on the Company's market underwrite and assessment of market rents, the investment is 
projected to generate a Net Initial Yield of approximately 5.25% and will be earnings-enhancing following the lease up 
period. 
 
The acquisition represents a positive step in the Company's strategy and will be funded using proceeds from the ongoing 
disposal programme. To date, EUR34.9 million of sales proceeds have been generated. 
 
Post acquisition and along with the ongoing asset recycling programme, we expect to maintain LTV comfortably within 
I-RES' target range of 40%-45%. 

Eddie Byrne, CEO of I-RES, commented: "Our capital recycling programme is progressing well, having raised nearly EUR35 
million in proceeds so far, and we are excited today to announce the reinvestment of a large portion of these proceeds 
into an accretive asset in a much sought-after and growing residential location. This off-market acquisition, generated 
internally as a result of our teams' extensive connections and experience, represents a very attractive investment 
opportunity. Our asset recycling programme has, to date, generated sales proceeds 25%+ above our carrying values, thus 
giving us effective selling yields of approximately 4% which, through this acquisition, we are able to reinvest at 
5.25% in new A rated assets. We continue to monitor accretive potential growth opportunities that we now see emerging 
in the market. This transaction demonstrates the role I-RES can play in funding much needed-new housing in Ireland." 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer              Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
 
email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                      Tel: +353 (0) 
87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                             Tel: +353 (0) 86 
035 3749 
 
email: iresreit@drury.ie 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the 
Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, 
and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further 
information at www.iresreit.ie. 

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: ACQ 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 418958 
EQS News ID:  2280340 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280340&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.