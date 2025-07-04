Anzeige
04.07.2025
Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: New Chapter in Millennia-Old Maritime Silk Road: Ballad of Civilizational Exchange Echoes Along the Nile - "Refreshing Fujian" Culture and Tourism Promotion Event Successfully Held in Cairo

CAIRO, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refreshing Fujian" Culture and Tourism Promotion Event was successfully held in Cairo, Egypt on June 24. Jointly organized by the Fujian Provincial Association for International Cultural Exchange, the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Cairo China Cultural Center, the event featured addresses by Fujian provincial leaders, the Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, and representatives from the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority. Distinguished attendees included Egypt's former Prime Minister, the Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, heads of the Cairo China Cultural Center and Egypt-China Friendship Association, alongside officials from Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Over 300 guests participated, including representatives from local tourism enterprises, industry associations, cultural institutions, and prominent figures from Egypt's arts community.


Centered on promoting the "Refreshing Fujian" cultural and tourism brand, the event showcased the charm and elegance of Bamin culture (Fujian's distinctive culture) while creatively integrating elements from both Chinese and Egyptian traditions. It featured thematic presentations, tourism route launches, project signings, and cultural exchange showcases. An outdoor exhibition area offered hands-on intangible cultural heritage experiences, tea ceremony demonstrations, and cultural displays.

On-site, Fujian Song and Dance Theatre with National House Technical Theatre, Xiamen International Book Co.,Ltd. with Egypt-China technology exchange center, HyCooby Overseas Chinese Education Platform with Egypt's Deren Chinese School, Xiamen C&D International Travel Group Co., Ltd. with Egypt's Starlight Travel Agency and other 7 cultural and tourism cooperation projects were signed, further expanding in-depth cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between Fujian and Egypt.

The ceremony also presented traditional Chinese art performances highlighting Fujian's cultural heritage and tourism appeal, generating enthusiastic audience engagement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724812/640.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-chapter-in-millennia-old-maritime-silk-road-ballad-of-civilizational-exchange-echoes-along-the-nile--refreshing-fujian-culture-and-tourism-promotion-event-successfully-held-in-cairo-302498214.html

