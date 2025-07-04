In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The OPIS spot price for TOPCon =600 W modules DDP U. S. rose 0. 38% this week to $0. 264/W, on a limited number of price reports, with quotes for cargoes from Southeast Asia rising 0. 39% to $0. 257/W. Quotes for cargoes from India were stable week-over-week at $0. 288/W. The spot price for Mono PERC modules =450 W EXW East Coast Warehouse (from distributors to installers) fell 0. 63% to $0. 318/W. Quotes for US-assembled modules with imported cells continue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...