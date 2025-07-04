Bio-Techne könnte vor einem Wachstumsschub stehen. Bisher wird das nicht nur ignoriert, sondern mit einem Kurssturz quittiert.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|44,800
|45,000
|12:38
|44,800
|45,000
|11:37
|12:06
|Bio-Techne: Innovation, Expansion und ein möglicher Kursausbruch
Bio-Techne könnte vor einem Wachstumsschub stehen. Bisher wird das nicht nur ignoriert, sondern mit einem Kurssturz quittiert
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has entered a distribution agreement with the U.S. Pharmacopeia - USP, allowing it to sell USP monoclonal antibody - mAb and adeno-associated...
|BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
|45,600
|+0,44 %