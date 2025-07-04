PT Mowilex Indonesia: Mowilex models environmental leadership with new Cikande factory solar panels: for every 4 liters of Mowilex paint, 1 is now powered by the sun

Key news highlights:

With new solar panels at its Cikande factory, Mowilex has expanded its commitment to renewable energy, efficiency and the environment.

The installation will lower the company's carbon footprint and cut grid electricity use by up to 25% per year.

Mowilex earned its sixth consecutive CarbonNeutral® company certification in late 2024, and further supports Indonesia's clean energy goals with this solar project.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the installation of solar panels at its Cikande factory, PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) is expanding its long-standing commitment to clean, renewable energy. Mowilex was Indonesia's first paint company to make major solar investments, demonstrating environmental leadership by first installing panels at its corporate headquarters in 2022.

Over 500 solar modules now cover the roof of the main Cikande factory building. Another 252 solar modules were installed on car and motorcycle parking canopies. The system will reduce grid electricity use at the company's Cikande factory by approximately 500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually - and that means 1 of every 4 liters produced will be made with renewable energy.

With the Cikande solar panels, Mowilex will lower its operational carbon footprint and cut non-renewable energy use by up to 25% per year. The company's new renewable energy project advances Indonesia's clean energy goals and comes just months after Mowilex earned its sixth consecutive CarbonNeutral® company certification.

"We believe in taking real action to decarbonize. This solar installation at our Cikande factory goes beyond buying offsets, and it's more than a technological upgrade. It is a reflection of our core values. As a company rooted in environmental responsibility, this initiative brings us one step closer to a cleaner future for Indonesia," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

Through its investment in solar projects, Mowilex is actively reducing its dependence on brown energy. In contrast to brown energy, derived from fossil fuels and associated with high emissions and environmental harm, green energy represents a cleaner, renewable alternative. This strategic transition enables Mowilex to adopt a more stable, self-sufficient and environmentally responsible energy solution.

The expanded use of solar also aligns with the environmental and ethical expectations of Indonesian consumers. Climate change worries 87% of Indonesians, says the global communications firm Edelman, and more than 90% of Indonesians think businesses don't do enough engagement around climate change issues. Another 90% expect CEOs to take a public stance on climate change.

Mowilex embraces the opportunity to educate and deliver solutions to climate challenges through its products and practices.

"We see consumers shifting their purchasing power toward brands that actively work to mitigate climate change. Mowilex is proud to meet those market expectations," says Safavi. "Solar is a reliable, independent power source that contributes to our energy security and supports Indonesia's renewable energy policies. By making this long-term investment, we hope to be a model for industry and for the greater public."

Learn more about Mowilex sustainability programs and products at Mowilex.com.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts.

