GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 12:46 Uhr
Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Partners with Fight Disciples

UK sportsbook joins forces with leading Boxing & MMA Podcast

LONDON, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet, a leading online gaming platform, has announced an exciting new partnership with world-renowned boxing & MMA podcast the Fight Disciples, co-hosted by award-winning broadcasters Adam Catterall and Nick Peet.

The partnership will span some of the UFC's biggest events, including Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, as well as major upcoming boxing bouts.

This partnership builds on NetBet's recent announcement as the official betting partner of the UFC in the UK and other parts of Europe. It will play a key role in boosting visibility for NetBet's popular UFC Predictor Game. As part of the collaboration, NetBet branding will feature across all Fight Disciples UFC content, including behind-the-scenes access and exclusive fighter interviews.

Part of this deal will also see the Fight Disciples and NetBetteam up to provide all-encompassing coverage for three huge upcoming boxing fights; Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois, Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Terrance Crawford.

Adam Catterall, co-host of the Fight Disciples Podcast, said: "We've always prided ourselves on being the voice of the fight fan, so teaming up with NetBet - the official sportsbook and betting partner of the UFC - is a massive moment for us. This partnership gives us the opportunity to get even closer to the action and, more importantly, bring our audience along with us. Whether it's behind-the-scenes insight, exclusive content, or on-the-ground access at the biggest events, it's all about delivering that front-row feeling to our listeners."

Tristan Wootton, Head of UK at NetBet added: "With NetBet making huge waves in the world of fight sports, this partnership with the Fight Disciples represents another exciting opportunity with regard to brand development. We feel confident that our players will enjoy the engaging content produced from this partnership, with so many brilliant UFC and boxing shows just on the horizon!"

About NetBet
NetBet is a leading online gambling platform, offering a wide range of sports betting options, casino games, Live Casino, and lots more. Having operated across four continents for nearly two decades, NetBet is known for being committed to providing a safe and exciting betting environment for its users. For more information visit: https://sport.netbet.co.uk/.

NetBet is a real money gambling site. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Visit https://www.gambleaware.org/ for more information. You must be 18 or over and registered with NetBet to participate in any betting activity. Full details can be found on our website: https://sport.netbet.co.uk/.

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.


