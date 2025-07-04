HitGen Inc.: HitGen Releases Its Inaugural Sustainability Report

CHENGDU, China, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company HitGen Inc. ("HitGen", SSE: 688222.SH) today announced the release of its inaugural sustainability report, aiming to present the company's philosophies and policies in environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") areas, as well as its sustainability practices and performance in the year of 2024, systematically addressing stakeholders' concerns.

Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and CEO of HitGen Inc., commented: "It is my great pleasure to share with you HitGen's inaugural Sustainability Report. As an enterprise at the forefront of drug discovery research, HitGen aspires to advance innovative drug discovery for the healthcare industry. We are committed to original innovation of drug discovery, continuously delivering new molecular entities to the industry, and contributing to improved human health. In 2024, while continuing to enhance our competitiveness in biopharmaceutical R&D services, we systematically integrated sustainability concepts throughout our operational processes, striving to achieve synergistic development in governance efficiency, low-carbon transmission, talent development, and community well-being."

Sustainable Corporate Governance

A robust governance framework and capabilities form the solid foundation for sustainable corporate development. HitGen continuously enhances its governance structure to ensure transparent and scientific decision-making. Adhering to compliance and ethical standards as the baseline, we operate with integrity to establish industry benchmarks. We are committed to building a comprehensive risk management system, driving long-term and stable corporate growth, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Responsible Value Chain

HitGen advances sustainable development across its entire value chain from supply, operations to client engagement by establishing sustainable supply chain system, industry-academia-research collaborative innovation networks, full-cycle quality control mechanisms, and robust data security safeguards, for the purpose of continuously building a resilient and responsible value ecosystem to fulfill its long-term commitment to human health.

Harmonious Internal and External Ecosystem

HitGen takes social responsibility as its fundamental duty, demonstrating support through safeguarding employee rights and interests, creating an inclusive atmosphere with diversity and equality, empowering personal growth through training and development programs, protecting employee health and safety, and actively engaging in community contributions - all these actions exemplify the Company's commitment to society.

Eco-Conscious Environmental Management

Adhering to the "Eco-Conscious, Planet-Responsible" philosophy, HitGen is dedicated in minimizing adverse impacts on the environment during R&D and operations, conserving natural resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and protecting biodiversity and clean water sources.

For more information on HitGen's Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.hitgen.com/en/sustainability.html

