Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.07.2025 13:12 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Results

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

4 July 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 30 June 2025 (the "Tender NAV Determination Date"):

  • Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

80,406 Shares

  • Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:

80,406 Shares

  • Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

85.02 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Average price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:

86.8 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None - not applicable


For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
George Shiel

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900


About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.