BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated
a)
Name
Chrysoula Zervoudakis
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1p each (shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-07-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Release