French engineer André Buhart has published the plans and open-source software to create a DIY "solar energy router" to manage PV overproduction. Depending on the configuration, the device can direct excess photovoltaic energy to water heaters, pool motors, or underfloor heating, among others. From pv magazine France DIY enthusiasts equipped with a photovoltaic system can now build their own management system to optimize their self-consumption. French electronics and telecommunications engineer André Buhart, now retired, designed a "solar router" to direct excess solar power to electrical devices. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...