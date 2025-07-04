AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds weekly average electricity prices dropped across most major European markets last week, driven by lower gas and CO2 emissions prices and in some cases, an increase in solar energy production. Electricity prices fell across most major European markets during the week commencing June 23, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, the consultancy noted a drop in the weekly average electricity price across the Belgian, British, Dutch, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exception ...

