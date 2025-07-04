On June 5, 2023, the shares in Enorama Pharma AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On June 18, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to carry out a directed share issue raising approximately SEK 15.64 million before issue costs.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Enorama Pharma AB (ERMA, ISIN code SE0008216329, order book ID 123302) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB